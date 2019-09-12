Celebrity interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of SRK and Kajol from the song ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’ from the film Baazigar. She also reveals that the hand-painted jeans are her favourite. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt was thrown over. The hand-painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. @iamsrk @kajol. (sic)”

In the photo, SRK can be seen wearing a leg warmer t-shirt, bullet belt and hand-painted jeans while Kajol can be seen donning a sparkling pink dress. The song ‘Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein’is from the film Baazigar (1993) and the track was composed by Anu Malik and it was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero, which flunked at the Box Office in December last year, post which Shah Rukh has been too cautious to sign any further projects in the industry.



Speculations are rife in Bollywood’s grapevine that actor Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next film and that’s going to be a biggie with YRF, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, SRK has now taken to Twitter to refuse all the rumours. He made a post expressing how he goes away from social media for some time and returns to several rumours about his next film. The actor added that his fans should believe he has got a new film only when he himself announces it.