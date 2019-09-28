Bollywood stars often crib about their kids getting papped and receiving unnecessary media attention. However, some also believe that their kids will have to learn to deal with the flashing cameras because they are the kids of famous personalities. Gauri Khan is one of the star moms who believe that her kids understand their father is one of the most loved figures in the country and they will have to deal with the audience’s attention on a regular basis. In her latest interview with the daily, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan revealed how it feels when her three kids – Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are papped constantly by the paparazzi.

Gauri said her kids have mostly lived out of the country, therefore, it’s very rare when they are hounded by the cameras in Mumbai. She, however, added that both Suhana and Aryan don’t give much attention to this pressure and have evolved with time to deal with this. Gauri interacted with Times Now and said, “Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. Aryan has been away for 8 years and Suhana has been away for 7 years. So, they do not really have to face that pressure that paparazzi bring. When they are back for holidays, they do get papped.”

She added that they have accepted paparazzi as a ‘way of their lives.’ “But, I think they are okay with it because it is not a constant pressure as they are not stepping out in Bombay, they are stepping out, where ever they are studying in a different part of the world. And, when they are back for holidays and they go out, they deal with it. It has just become a way of life. They don’t give so much attention or energy to it. They have learnt to deal with it,” she explained.

Gauri also revealed that AbRam doesn’t like to be clicked that much and he avoids going out at places where he can be papped.”AbRam does not go to places where the paps are, he is avoiding them. And, I don’t think he gets papped as often as he mostly stays indoors. And, I don’t think that they are taking it too seriously,” she said.

Earlier, actors like Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan have opened up on their kids being papped by the media. While the former said that kids should understand both the perks and demerits of being born in a star family, the latter came out quite strict about not getting his son Taimur Ali Khan being clicked by the paparazzi.