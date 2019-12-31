Making us fall for their mushy camaraderie with every public appearance of theirs, Bollywood actors-couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh were seen doing the cliche twinning in blue jackets to sunglasses as they wished fans ahead of New Year 2020. Ringing in the new year from an exotic location, the lovebirds set fans instantly craving a similar getaway.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Riteish shared a video where he and Genelia are seen in a windy location, in the lap of nature as they individually wished their fans. The video was captioned, “Wishing you all a very happy new year- @geneliad – have a rocking 2020 (sic).”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh turned 41 on Tuesday, December 17. His lovely wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh took to social media to share an adorable picture of Riteish posing with their kids to wish him on the birthday. Genelia wrote a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption of her post and expressed just how much she loves the main man in her life.

Genelia and Riteish got married in the year 2012. The couple has two sons named Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. They are considered one of the most loved couples in the industry and their Instagram timelines are filled with some adorable photos that speak volumes of their forever friendship, bonding and love.

On the work front, the actor is busy with many projects in the coming year. He was recently seen in the role of a villain in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan and Housefull 4. He was also seen in Total Dhamaal earlier this year. Next up his sleeves is Baaghi 3 in which he plays brother to the character of Tiger Shroff. Happy birthday, Riteish!