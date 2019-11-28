Making fans anticipation ride a hyperbole, Ghost Stories makers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap finally dropped the release date of the Netflix series but not without added suspense. Hooking fans like never before, the makers not only shared an eerie video where they revealed dark secrets making the post go viral instantly but lead actor Janhvi Kapoor too dropped her first look from the upcoming series as she shared an exciting video.

The shared video grips fans’ attention the moment Dibaker explains the obvious, “It is about things that are not really human.” Karan’s confession, “I don’t think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again,” or Zoya sharing, “Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running,” or Anurag stressing, “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore,” and Dibaker’s “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food” all subtly hinted at the spookiness ahead. Mid-way, Anurag excused himself in the video to go conduct exorcism. While Karan captioned the video, “As you usher in the new year, keep the lights on. Trust me. #GhostStories on Netflix, January 1st 2020. Netflix @netflix_in @RSVPMovies @ashidua (sic)”, Anurag’s caption read, “Is it just me or is it getting chilly in here?.. #GhostStories will be streaming on Netflix, January 1st 2020 (sic).”

Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories.

Shooting for Ghost Stories also brought back memories of filming Bombay Talkies for Zoya. The director celebrated Indian cinema in the year 2013 with a film that was a compilation of stories directed by her and three more filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibaker Banerjee.