The much-awaited trailer of Vikram Bhatt-directorial, Ghost, starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava, is out and it is not for the weak-hearted. You have been warned. After movies like 1920 and Raaz series, Vikram is back with a horror flick after long which shows a court trail of ghosts.

Shot extensively in London, the movie revolves around a politician of Indian origin in the UK, Karan Khanna (played by Shivam Bhargava), who is tried in the court for murdering his wife. Claiming that the crime was not committed by him, Karan tells his lawyer that it was done by a spirit.

The plot goes on to show Sanaya and Shivam coming closer while in the heat of battling out the case in court and features some steamy scenes between them. Romantic, gross and scary all at once, the trailer is everything fans shouldn’t be seeing before going to bed tonight.

Watch Ghost trailer here:

Ghost draws its inspiration from a newspaper article that Vikram read which reported about a British court that allowed spirits to be tried for murder. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram dropped the 2 minutes 18 seconds trailer and captioned it, “Ghost Trailer Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! Ghost Trailer is here!! @shivambhaargava @krishnavbhatt @sanayairani @pooja_ent @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

The Vashu Bhagnani production is slated to hit cinema screens on October 18, 2019.

Apart from this, Vikram also has Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer, Aadat, to helm. Bipasha and Karan have earlier worked together in the 2015’s horror flick Alone. Their sizzling chemistry in Bhushan Patel’s directorial had left everyone in awe. It will not be wrong to say that, seeing the monkey couple together yet again after 3 years, will not be less than a treat for their fans.