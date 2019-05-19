Actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor hosted new guests in New York recently. The veteran actors were visited by industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani a day back. A happy Neetu posted the pictures of her meeting with the Ambanis and expressed her gratitude in the caption of the post. She thanked the Ambanis in her post and wrote how they brought ‘assurance and mental peace’ with them.

The actor posted two selfies on Instagram. The caption on the post read, “Some pple just come to give you Assurance n Mental peace !!! Thank you mr and mrs Ambani for all the support 💕🥰#love #grateful” (sic). Check out the pictures here:

Rishi Kapoor recently announced that he has been declared cancer-free. He talked to a news daily and revealed that after eight months of treatment in New York, the doctors finally told him that he has recuperated, however, he would need six more months to fully complete his treatment.

Many celebrities have been visiting the Karz star in New York to keep a check on his health. Just two days back, actor Shah Rukh Khan met the Kapoors. Neetu posted the picture of herself posing with SRK and husband Rishi. She talked about the kindness and humility of the actor in her post and wrote, “To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being 🥰” (sic)

Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others are other prominent faces from the film industry who visited them in New York to share positivity and encourage Rishi Kapoor to fight his illness.