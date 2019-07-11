In a reason yet to be disclosed, Telugu film actor Amit Purohit passed away on Wednesday 10 July. Last starred in the film Sammohanam, Amit shared screen space with actors Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari who were evidently shattered at his untimely death.

Breaking the news of his death on his Twitter handle, Sudheer, who also starred in Baaghi, wrote, “Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera’s Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace.” (sic)

Aditi too expressed her grief over the sudden demise of the actor, who played her ex-boyfriend in Sammohanam and gave a stellar performance. “Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family… a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon” (sic).

Praising his cast memeber, director Mohan Krishna Indraganti wrote, “I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon May you Rest In Peace, Brother” (sic).

Amit also starred with Raveena Tandon in Shobhna’s Seven Nights (2012). The actress expressed her grief in a tweet that read, “Really saddened to hear of the passing of such a young and talented Amit . Such a gentleman. #gonetoosoon #shobhanas7nights” (sic). He also starred in the 2012 release Aalaap.