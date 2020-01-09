Enjoying a healthy second week, Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, has crossed Rs 175 crore. Marching towards Rs 200 crore club, the laughter riot grossed Rs 177.31 crore by the thirteenth day of its release.

Sharing the speedy box office numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‪#GoodNewwz crosses ₹ 175 cr… Faces multiple new films tomorrow [Fri]… Biz in Week 3 pivotal, since it begins its journey towards ₹ 200 cr… [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr. Total: ₹ 177.31 cr. #India biz.‬ (sic)”

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the film under his home banner – Dharma Productions, took to Instagram to share a long note dedicated to the team of Good Newwz. He mentioned the cast and all the prominent names behind its story, camera and performances in his post and appreciated them all with kind words.

Good Newwz helms the story of two couples who try to have a baby through In vitro fertilisation technique. Both the content and the performances of the film impressed the audience after the music created the right buzz. The film has got a revamped version of the popular Punjabi number from the 90s – Sauda Khara Khara, along with a Lohri special song titled Laal Ghaghra. The colourful humour and peppy appeal of the film successfully attracted the audience to the theatres and it benefitted amazing from the New Year holidays.

The film now faces competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak that hit the screens on January 9. Good Newwz will also share the screens with Rajinikanth’s Darbar which releases on the same day.