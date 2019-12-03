Ever since the whiff of it was caught in the trailer of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, fans have been waiting on the edge for the song Sauda Khara Khara and lead stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh recently gave fans a glimpse of it in a teaser ahead of the full launch on Tuesday. While we wonder why the other leading lady, Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing from it, we can’t help but drool over the sizzling bhangra steps of the trio which are enough to drive away our Tuesday blues.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the Akshay, Kiara and Diljit amped the hype around the song with different promises which only anticipation of the fans. Akshay not only dropped the teaser and captioned it, “Bhangra makes a glam comeback! #SaudaKharaKhara out TOMORROW! (sic)” but also shared a still, grooving to it and captioned, “The clock’s ticking for an epic shaadi song with some Bhangra! #SaudaKharaKhara out today at 2pm. (sic)” Kiara, on the other hand, promised, “the most LIT baraat of the year” and Diljit vowed, “Main rahu aur bhangra na ho? Na-insaafi ho jayegi! #SaudaKharaKhara out TOMORROW! (sic).”

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.