The recently dropped trailer of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh is being watched on loop as fans cannot get over the epic dialogues and the male stars’ perfect comic timing. Tapping in the hype, Akshay handed out a piece of free advice to all the Romeos out there and fans couldn’t help but double down in laughter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a still from the Good Newwz trailer which features him and Kareena. The scene is one where Kareena, who plays his pregnant wife in the movie, asks him to express his measure of love for her. Akshay’s advice to the Romeos read in the caption, “You know it’s time to file for bankruptcy when she asks you, ‘Baby, how much do you love me?’ #TheBatras #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan (sic).”

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film on Monday which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits.

Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.