The makers of Good Newwz have released the first official poster of the film featuring all four lead actors. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are posing with their baby bumps while the two men in the film – Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh look confused with their heads squeezed. The poster seems quirky and defines the essence of the film. Good Newwz is coming out this Christmas and the makers have ensured to publicise that much on the poster.

The poster of the film were shared by Akshay and other members of the cast on social media. Akshay first shared two posters – one showcased him and other featured Diljit. Later, he posted the entire poster in which the two female leads were also visible hinting at the film being a story of confusion and laughter. The caption on Akshay’s post read, “The goof-ups are bound to multiply…and that’s how you get – #GoodNewwz!😀 Coming to you this #Christmas, 27th December.” (sic)

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years. Kareena was last seen in a brief role with Akshay Kumar in his 2015 film Gabbar Is Back. Together, they have given popular films like Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Ajnabee among others.

Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.