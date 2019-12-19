he makers of Good Newwz have dropped the new trailer of the film featuring the lead stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The first trailer met with good response and the second trailer, too, boasts off same humour and quirkiness. The new video focuses on all the characters of the film including the supporting roles played by Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain who are seen as doctors responsible for the goof up involving sperm or ‘spam’ as mentioned by Diljit’s character.

The starcast of Good Newwz is currently busy promoting the film all across the country. Another video that features a Lohri-celebration song from the film was also released recently. Titled Laal Ghagra, the song has peppy beats and full-on Punjabi-styled loud music. The song marks the return of Manj Musik with Akshay. Watch the song here:

Recently, while promoting their film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajshay revealed a funny incident that happened while shooting for Good Newwz. Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled.

Good Newwz hits the screens on December 27 as the big Christmas release this year.