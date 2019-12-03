Pepping up our drooping Tuesday moods, the makers of Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, starring actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, have dropped the much-awaited song Sauda Khara Khara and fans can’t help getting up instantly to shake a leg. Coming just in the midst of the ongoing wedding season, the latest song crooned by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali with its foot-tapping beats already seems a blockbuster.

The song opens to a baraat scene led by Kiara and the romantic banter that follows between her and Diljit who plays her husband in the movie along with Sukhbir’s cameo and Akshay’s naagin dance, in the end, all promise high octane energy that will easily brush aside your Tuesday blues. Taking to their respective handles, Akshay, Kiara and Diljit dropped the song while we wonder why Kareena is missing from it. The lyrics are credited to Kumaar while the music belongs to Lijo George, Dj Chetas and Sukhbir.

Watch the full song Sauda Khara Khara here:

The makers of Good Newwz dropped the trailer of the film recently which was received as the biggest goof-up of the day. With perfect comic timing and quirky dialogues, fans were left in splits. Good Newwz is about a couple who’s trying to have a baby for a long time. While Akshay and Kareena play the senior couple, Diljit and Kiara play the role of the junior couple who’s also trying to have a baby. The film hits the screens on December 27.

The film is directed by Raj Mehta who is making his directorial debut. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Good Newwz marks the comeback of Akshay and Kareena together after a hiatus of four years.