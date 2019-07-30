Actor Govinda has made quite a startling revelation in his latest interview. The popular 90s Bollywood actor has claimed that it was he who suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to filmmaker James Cameron for his acclaimed film. The actor, who appeared on IndiaTV show Aap Ki Adalat, said that the director wanted to cast him in the film, however, he refused to work in Avatar because he didn’t want to paint his body for the character. Govinda added that he was also the one who told Cameron that his film was going to take around seven years to be completed considering the grand vision he had.

Govinda said, “It was me who had given the title of the movie. I had told (James Cameron) that your film will run successfully in cinemas. I also added that your film will take at least seven years to complete. That infuriated him (laughs)!” He then went on to say that another reason he refused to be a part of the film was that he was required to shoot for over 400 days and he couldn’t dedicate this much time to the director. “I told him that the ‘avatar’ you want in the film is handicapped. Woh ishwar ka ansh hai aur apang hai…maine kaha ki yeh nahi hoga. And you want me to shoot for some 410 days and colour my body during the shoot. So I apologized for declining and left. And as predicted by me, the film released eight or nine years later and was a super hit!” said Govinda.

Avatar, which was released in the year 2009, went on to become the highest-grossing movie in the world until recently when Avengers: Endgame replaced it at the Box Office. Meanwhile, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was reportedly based on businessman Vijay Mallya. The film was directed by Sikander Bharti and produced and written by Pahlaj Nihalani.