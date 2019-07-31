Actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan worked together in as many as 17 films. This made them one of the most entertaining actor-director jodis of Bollywood. Some of the best films of their respective careers are the ones that they did together. However, something fell off between the two later. Now, in his latest interview with a news channel, Govinda revealed why he and David stopped making films together. The actor said that something changed his equation with the filmmaker and he couldn’t believe that he was the same David with whom he had worked in 17 films.

In his interview with India TV, Govinda said that he had proposed the idea of a film called Chashme Badoor to David Dhawan. However, he later found out that he started making the film with Rishi Kapoor instead. This didn’t go down well with him and a misunderstanding ensued between the two. Govinda explained, “When I completed 17 films with him, I told him the subject of Chashme Baddoor and he started the film with Rishi Kapoor. And when he was shooting the film, I called him and he said, ‘Tu sun toh mein kaise film bana raha hoon.’ Then I said, ‘Tu mujhe kehta toh – subject bhi utha lia’.”

The actor then went on to reveal that he later heard the filmmaker talking about him on the phone. Govinda recalled that he heard David saying he won’t like to work with him ever in the future. He added that he tried to call the filmmaker to ask for a guest role in his film. However, he never took his call. Govinda said, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen to what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, ‘Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot.’ He was telling my secretary, ‘I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles.’ This shocked me and I decided never to work with him.”

The actor said that he fell out with David due to a drastic change in his behaviour. He said, “After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan who I used to know.”

Govinda said that no actor does 17 films with one filmmaker. However, he did the same with David and he never expected him to behave the way he did. Govinda also said that he was asked by actor Sanjay Dutt to help David when he was just venturing into the film industry. “It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi (David Dhawan). I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him,” said Govinda. The Hero No. 1 star then said that even the filmmaker’s own son Varun Dhawan won’t work in as many as 17 films with him.