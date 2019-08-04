Actor Govinda recently revealed that he was offered a role in James Cameron Avatar but he rejected the film because he didn’t’ want to paint his body and dedicate more than 400 days to a film. Now, in an interview with a news daily, the actor has commented on how most people mocked his claims and didn’t believe that he was actually offered the film by one of the most prolific directors of the time.

Govinda talked to Bombay Times and mentioned that he’s disappointed to see the ‘elitist’ attitude in people who think that he’s lying. The actor said that he got to know about the entire trolling on social media through his daughter Narmada and he felt that while everyone is entitled to have his/ her opinion, it’s wrong to look down upon someone. He was quoted saying, “I am not active on social media, but my daughter Tina keeps me in the loop. I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong,”

Govinda, who reigned the film industry with his comic timings and dancing skills in the 90s, added that the people who are mocking him for his claims are the same who think that a tea-seller can’t make it big in life. The actor said, “It’s not like meri aukat nahi hai. It’s prejudiced behaviour. Chai wala aagey kaise badh sakta hain? TV actors films mein kaise aa sakte hain? This is that same elitist, superiority complex. Yeh galat hai. Aapko vishwas nahi karna hai toh mat kijiye, but don’t say things like this.”

Explaining how he must have received the offer, Govinda said that he knew one of the financers of the film who was from India and that must have been the common link between him and Cameron. The comedy star said that he even received a call from late actor Dev Anand then who asked him about his refusal to the film. He went on to add that what he said about suggesting the title ‘Avatar’ to Cameron was all true. Govinda said, “In a way, while I was talking to him, I suggested the title to him. Mere muh se woh shabd (Avatar) nikal gaya aur unhone pakad liya. However, I refused the film. The sardarji even complained to Dev sahab that I had refused this big Hollywood film despite the massive money that I was offered for it. Dev sahab even called me and asked about it.”