Witnessing a fleet of stylish celebrities flaunting their sartorial elegance, the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 set fans gushing not only over the latest looks of their favourites but also as they saw actress Sara Ali Khan carry home the trophy for the Breakthrough Talent of the Year, Ayushmann Khurrana grab the Actor of the Year Award and Katrina Kaif being awarded the Rulebreaker of The Year Trophy. From gowns to suave tuxedoes to ethnic wears, celebrities had brought the fashion to one stage and fans were in for a starry treat.

Not surprisingly, Ayushmann added another feather to his cap of success post his stellar performance in Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun while Hrithik Roshan was awarded the Game Changer of the Year. The handsome hunk brought back the classic two-piece suit in the limelight as he walked down the red carpet in a black and white tuxedo.

Check out the complete winners’ list of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 here:

Actor of the Year was awarded, undoubtedly, to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath in December 2018 and then garnered accolades for her performance in Simmba, won the award for Breakthrough Talent of the Year.

Emerging Star Of The Year trophy went to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Katrina Kaif was GQ’s Rule Breaker Of The Year.

Director Of The Year was awarded to Gurinder Chadha.

Guneet Monga was bestowed with Producer Of The Year trophy.

Shahid Kapoor won Ultimate GQ Man of the Year Award.

Hrithik Roshan took home the Game Changer of the Year Award.

Sonam Kapoor’s forever dapper businessman-husband, Anand Ahuja won Most Stylish Man Of The Year Award.

Sportsman Of The Year was awarded to Pankaj Advani

Manvendra Singh of Barwani won the trophy for Outstanding Achievement.

Lydian Nadhaswaram was GQ’s Young Indian Of The Year.

Gaurav Gupta was given Designer of the Year Award.

Fashion Sustainability Award was given to Abraham and Thakore.

Nayantara Jain and Prahlad Kakkar emerged as GQ’s Ecology Champions.

Krithi Karanth was GQ’s Environmental Hero.

GQ awarded Afroz Shah with the trophy for Eco Warrior Of The Year.

This was the 11th edition of the GQ Awards which also saw celebrities Swara Bhasker, Manushi Chhillar, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dassani, Kubbra Sait and Jim Sarbh among others, gracing the red carpet at the starry night.