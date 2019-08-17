Hopping from one project to another, KBC host and Gulabo Sitabo actor Amitabh Bachchan sure has time to crack up fans with his indomitable wit even if he be buried deep in work and his latest posts on Instagram are proof of the same. Smearing the Internet with hues of blue, red and orange, the megastar was seen going from being a hardcore Chelsea fan to a ‘santara’ fan real quick and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter.

In the first post, while Amitabh can be seen donning the signature blue jersey of football club Chelsea, the next post shows him donning a red and orange jacket. Amitabh captioned the first picture as, “… streaks of ‘blue’ .. in the hair for you .. but the ‘blues’ on chest .. for all the rest .. #Chelsea be the best .. !! (sic)” and earned the appreciation of the club and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. The second post was captioned, “Colourful at work .. too much colour happening .. the blues first and now the reds and ‘santara’ (sic)” and earned a crown emoji from Ranveer Singh while daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Cutest”.

On the professional front, actor Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the 11th season of his popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, a quiz-based game show that is known to change the fortunes of the contestants. The actor has already shot for a few episodes and is very excited to be back on the sets to interact with common men.

As for Gulabo Sitabo, a family comedy-drama set in Lucknow, the movie that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana is directed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Shoojit’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. It will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie is set to be released on April 24 next year, while Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.