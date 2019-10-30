The much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “IT’S OFFICIAL… New release date… #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Here’s the first look of Ayushmann from the film: (sic).” The picture features an unrecognisable Amitabh standing on a busy road, bent double holding onto his side and opposite knee while looking diagonally at something beyond the camera. The crinkled green kurta paired with off-white pants and a stole wrapped around his white-bearded face with a shabby cloth bag slung on one side – all gave Amitabh the look of a wizened old man with a prosthetic nose. Ayushmann, on the other hand, donned a loose brown shirt over a pair of off-white pyjamas, holding onto a briefcase while sporting disheveled hair and light stubble.

Check out Gulabo Sitabo’s first look here:

Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film is touted to be a comedy and apparently a takeoff on these two characters.

Slated to release on February 28, 2020, Gulabo Sitabo is much awaited as the details about the film and Ayushmann’s character are still under wraps.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his official blog to share pictures of himself from the shoot’s wrap-up and wondered if he shall work again director Shoojit, whom he has labelled as the “visionary of cinema”. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame.