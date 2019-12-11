One of Hindi cinema’s finest gems, Mohammad Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar turned 97 years old on Wednesday and fans can’t stop gushing. Brimming with love himself as he acknowledged the flood of emotions, Dilip sahab took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note.

Not a fan of parties or celebrations, the Mughal-e-Azam star seems to be in for another subtle birthday or so his tweet suggested. He shared, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. (sic)”

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

The legendary actor is known to keep his birthdays a hushed affair with only family members and some close friends coming together. These include his brothers and sisters along with yesteryear actor-wife Saira Banu’s extended family.

Born in 1922, the actor’s real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. His career started in 1944 when he met actress Devika Rani. She was the owner of Bombay Talkies who hired him on a pay of Rs. 1250 per year. She was the one who requested the actor to change his name to Dilip Kumar. Later, she offered him Jwar Bhata in 1944 and this was how the Hindi cinema got one of its finest gems.

After that, there was no looking back for the actor. He ruled the silver screens for more than six decades and gave many blockbusters. Dilip sahab developed his own style of acting due to which he was fondly called as Tragedy King by his fans.

His popular films include Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz, Deedar, Aan, Babul, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. He was last seen in 1998’s Qila.