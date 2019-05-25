Filmmaker Karan Johar has turned 47 today, on May 25. The popular Hindi film director is not just a man behind the camera anymore. He is one of the most celebrated filmmakers, a fashionista, a famous talk-show host and someone who enjoys being talked and written about in the media. KJo, as he is lovingly called, is also a doting father. He became a proud parent to twins – Yash and Roohi two years back and now, his life revolves around them.

In his latest interview with a daily, the director talked about how his kids fill the void of having no romantic relationship in life. Karan revealed that he is so much in love with his kids that he no longer feels the need of having someone else in life to love him. The director of successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others also talked about how both his kids treat him differently. Karan said while his son comes running to him everytime he comes back home, Roohi is a ‘grandmother’s child’ and he has to chase her to get a hug or a kiss.

DNA quoted Karan saying, “I have to chase her to give me a hug and a kiss. On the other hand, each time my son spots me, he flashes a big smile and welcomes me with open arms. Only a parent can understand what that feels like. He gives me all the hugs and kisses I crave for.” The filmmaker added that the moment he walks into the room, Yash runs into his arms and likes to be with him while Roohi always gets him behind her and she is interested in his mother more than her father. Expressing his joy, KJo asked, “What happens in my heart at that time is something I cannot describe in words. Barring your own children, who else meets you with so much excitement?”