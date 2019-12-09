As “khamosh” as the iconic dialogue of her father, Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha‘s birthday post for Shatrughan Sinha carried bare minimum words yet was high on emotions. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha turned 73 years old on Monday and on the ocassion, Sonakshi treated fans to an adorable picture of the duo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared the picture where she can be seen twinning in black with Shotgun as she looked at him lovingly from behind. Arms wrapped around her dear father, Sonakshi simply captioned the post, “Birthday boy (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Birthday boy 🎂 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

Sonakshi was recently in news for giving befitting replies to trolls online. A troll pointed out at the nepotism in the Bollywood industry and accused her saying, “Acting aati nahi, bas iske papa ki wajah se aayi hain filmo me. (She doesn’t know how to act. She is in the films just because of her dad.)” Giving back at the troll, Sonakshi said, “Duniya me toh aayi hu papa ki wajah se. But agar acting nahi aati to 9 saalo se jo rakha hain industry, who kiski galti hain? Aapki! (I have come in this world because of my dad. But if I don’t know acting, and still I am in this industry, then who is to be blamed? You!)”

She was also called ‘Salman Khan ki Chamchi’ and she replied, “Yeah, but he gave me my first film. Hu main. Kya karloge (I am. What will you do)?”

Talking about her upcoming film, Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial led by Salman Khan. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.