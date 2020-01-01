Living up to her tag of ‘global icon’, The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra was all over the planet this 2019 with photoshoots taking place in different corners of the world, shooting for movies or albums across the West and in India and slaying at the red carpets of MET Gala and Cannes. Giving fans a nostalgic ride, Priyanka shared a video compiling the major events so far before she hailed 2020.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared the video which opens to various looks from her magazine photoshoots to her posing next to her wax statue at Madame Tussauds NYC. We then get to see stills from her movies and clips from her album Sucker apart from the show ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.’ A BTS video of the MET Gala and Cannes follows before her humbling philanthropic work at Ethiopia. Her stint at NBA games and finally the humanitarian award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball seal 2019 for as she lets her hair down on Christmas week with Hollywood pop star-husband Nick Jonas. The video was captioned, “Another year, another gift Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude (sic).”

On the professional front, Priyanka was recently in New Delhi, India, to shoot for her first Netflix film, The White Tiger, where she will be featuring opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting was slated to begin by the end of this year which, going by the PeeCee’s latest posts, seems to be underway as per the schedule.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Gifting themselves their first project together as they marked one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka and Nick announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans couldn’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.