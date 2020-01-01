Beating the chills of the Swiss Alps, the temperatures of Switzerland were certainly soaring high as Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma along with Natasha Dalal and dapper men Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Virat Kohli collected at a restaurant to ring in New Year 2020. Seen huddling together for a frame, the stars simply set their fans on a frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the video where she can be seen recording the selfie video as Saif spoke on their behalf. Varun was even seen kissing Saif’s hand while he wished fans a Happy New Year. Later, Anushka even shared a picture featuring the six of them and captioned it, “Happy New Year (sic).”

Check out the picture and videos here:

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year ✨💛 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at the Swizz Alps. The trio did not miss a chance to get clicked together. Later, during their vacay at the snow-clad mountains, the Street Dancer 3D actor ran into power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Zero actor shared a picture of the four of them posing for a selfie.

While, Virat donned a black muffler and a matching jacket, Varun looked handsome in a white sweater with red stripes, paired with a black jacket. Anushka was dressed in a white turtle neck pullover and matching woolen jacket while Natasha was seen clad in a pink sweater.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.