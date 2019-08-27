Actor Vicky Kaushal plays the character of a husband whose wife cheats on him in his latest single by Arijit Singh and B Praak. The video which has been widely appreciated by the audience also features Nora Fatehi in the lead. Now, at the success party of the song, Vicky interacted with the media and answered questions about his personal relationship. The actor was asked if he has suffered the same kind of infidelity in real-life as well. To which he said that he never had to endure the same drama in his personal life.

News agency IANS quoted the actor saying, ” No, I have not had so much drama in my relationships where I had to suffer. I only have fond memories.”

Pachtaoge, which has garnered over 34 million views since release on August 23, follows the themes of love, cheating and heartbreak. The actor, who was recently feted with a National Award as Best Actor for his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, however, said he knows people who have been through such relationships. Vicky said there are people in his life who have gone through tragic heartbreaks and survived them.

“But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have cause a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even though the video has gone viral now, Vicky said he couldn’t understand how it all worked. The actor said he could identify a film’s success by gauging the number of tickets being sold but the video’s success couldn’t be measured. “At first, I did not know whether the song is working or not because you get to know about films with the numbers of tickets being sold. Here I was not understanding. But Nora and Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar) helped me understand that… It’s quite amazing how this song is working,” he explained.

Pachtaoge was Vicky’s first attempt at performing in an independent music video. The actor has got a stunning lineup of films that includes Takht with Karan Johar, Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic, Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, and a yet-to-be-announced film with Uri-director Aditya Dhar which is based in Indian mythological figure Ashwaththama.