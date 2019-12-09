Bollywood’s renowned makeup artist, Subhash Vagal passed away on December 6 after a battle with cancer and while divas Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others penned their heartfelt condolences, The Zoya Factor star, Sonam Kapoor, recently put out an emotional note as she mourned Subbu’s death. Remembering the late makeup artist, Sonam recalled how he was a part of her stepping stones in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a spectacular monochromic picture of her 22-year-old self, apparently helped by Subbu. Her heartwrenching note read, “A throwback to a 22 year old me . I was looking at all the shoots etc that I’d done with @subbu28 and I realised he did my first portfolio shoot, my first cover, my first ad campaign and my first premiere. I will miss you Subbu. Thank you so much for making me look and feel beautiful. #restinpeace @jatinkampani @subbu28 STYLE @jayatibose (sic).”

Subbu, as he was fondly called, had worked with almost all Bollywood divas. Apart from being perfect in his craft, he was loved for his warm personality and humble attitude. It is reported that he died of cancer. Subbu’s mother also recently passed away after which he had suffered a heart attack but bounced back and had started working again. May his soul rest in peace!

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, released recently and maintained a decent record at the Box Office. The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also starred Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie was bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.