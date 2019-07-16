After impressing the Indian audience with her performance-oriented roles, actor Huma Qureshi has flown to Los Angeles to begin her big Hollywood debut titled Army Of The Dead. It’s being directed by Zack Snyder, who is known for helming films like Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). In her latest interview with a news daily, Huma opened up on how she landed a role in the film and what it means to her.

Huma revealed that she had gone to Los Angeles for some other work when her manager asked her to audition for a role in Zack’s film. She went for the audition later and came back to India and it was within the next two days itself that she got a phone call telling her that she was selected for the part. Huma told Mid-Day, “I was in LA for some work and was asked to go for this audition. I thought of giving it a shot and went for it on a Friday. I came back to India the very next day. On Tuesday, they called and offered me the film.”

She has already started workshops for her role in the zombie-drama. Huma added that she is required to do a lot of homework before the film finally goes on the floors. The actor, who recently got featured in Deepa Mehta’s Netflix series Leila, also said that Army Of The Dead is going to be a new experience for the audience especially in India since we are not big on the zombie-genre. “Now is the time for successful experimentation. As an actor, it is gratifying to try your hand at something that has never been done before,” she said.

The actor further maintained that she was not vying to move to Hollywood but being ready to perform all kinds of characters is something she knew was always important. Huma said that she wants to have as much experience as she can in front of the camera. “I’ve always believed in growing, essaying different characters and having many experiences because they make you a better artiste,” she concluded.

Army Of The Dead also features Dave Bautista and Theo Rossi in the lead. The film is about a group of mercenaries who try to explore a quarantine zone for a planned heist as there’s a zombie breakout in Las Vegas.