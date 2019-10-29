Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were one of the star-couples who were celebrating their first Diwali this year. However, the couple was nowhere to be seen at any Diwali party hosted by several prominent names of Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani and Amitabh Bachchan hosted grand Diwali bash at their respective places during the entire Diwali weekend but neither Ranveer nor his gorgeous wife was clicked at any event that was attended by a host of other Bollywood celebrities. There seems a valid reason behind the couple’s absence.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple wanted to have their celebrations low-key and spend their time only with the family members. The report reveals that Ranveer and Deepika wanted to steal sometime from the regular glitz of the industry and spend it with just the family members at their home in Mumbai. This was the couple’s first Diwali after marriage in November last year and they wanted to keep it special.

Not just the day of Diwali, DeepVeer decided to keep the entire Diwali-weekend reserved for just the family members. A source close to the couple tells the portal that everyone from both the families gathered at Ranveer-Deepika’s house in Mumbai including their siblings and DP’s parents to celebrate the festival. The source was quoted saying, “Dippy and RS were with both their families ringing in the festivities. Both sets of parents – the Bhavnanis and the Padukones, and their respective siblings were in Mumbai and they celebrated Diwali together.”

Even though their fans missed them at the festival, it’s good to know that the couple had fun the way they wanted to!