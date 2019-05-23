Actor Anil Kapoor has revealed why he didn’t vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor, who made a voting appeal to his fans before the polling began, himself wasn’t present on the voting day. However, in his latest statement to the media, he said he wasn’t present in the country at the time of voting due to health reasons. Anil Kapoor revealed he had to fly to Munich to meet a doctor with whom he had scheduled an appointment around a year back. The Mr. India actor stressed on the unavailability of the voting facility for Indian citizens abroad.

While speaking at an event recently, he said that he and his wife Sunita Kapoor went to the embassy in Munich to look out for a possible way to vote but were left disappointed. He was quoted saying, “I was with my doctor in Munich kyunki yeh appointment maine 1-1.5 saal pehle li thi. Jaise ki sabko pata hai, I have this calcification in my shoulder and exactly usi din meri appointment thi.” He added that any appointment with the doctor is for four days.

Requesting the authorities to set up a process for Indian citizens to cast their vote while staying abroad, Anil Kapoor said, “Humne wahaan embassy mein bhi koshish ki, magar wahaan yeh sab cheezein nahi thi, ki hum wahaan jaa kar vote kar sake. Mujhe lagta hai future mein yeh hona chahiye ki kahin bhi hum ho, kuch embassy mein jaa ke hum vote de sake. That will be very good.”

Earlier, he made a tweet in which he asked the responsible citizens of the country to cast their vote and make a difference. His tweet read, “One vote can make all the difference. As citizens of this great nation, it is our duty & right to vote. So pls make it a point to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for a better, brighter & stronger India! #VoteKar @narendramodi” (sic)