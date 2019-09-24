It’s been a year to singer Neha Kakkar‘s breakup with actor Himaansh Kohli. The two expressed their love for each other on the sets of reality show Indian Idol last year only to announce their separation in a rather dramatic breakup following which Neha deleted all the photos of Himansh from her social media handles and also revealed that she was dealing with depression. Now, Himansh talked about the same to a news agency and said he wishes the best for Neha and doesn’t want to comment on what they had between them.

Himansh told PTI that he can’t change whatever has happened in the past but the mutual respect between them is still there. The actor was quoted saying, “It has been a year now and looking back, I never felt like talking about it. Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha].”

The actor added that even though the time is not good but that never stopped them from respecting each other. Himansh went on to call Neha a ‘fabulous’ artist. He said, “In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life and blessed with happiness and good health.”

When asked if he would like to collaborate with Neha on a project now that they aren’t together, Himansh said he would love to work with the popular singer. “Why not? Why will I say no to good work?” he said, adding that he has worked with Neha on a song and people loved it. Himansh asserted that Neha is a wonderful singer and he is never going to say ‘no’ to working with her in the future. “If good offers come our way, as a professional, I’d definitely work with her. Our song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. People still say nice things about it. So, I will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha,” he said.

After his breakup, Himansh said he is not looking to find any new ‘love’ in life and his entire focus is on his career.