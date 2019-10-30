The much-awaited love story, Happy Hardy And Heer, starring Himesh Reshammiya and featuring debut singer overnight Internet sensation, Ranu Mondal will now release on January 3, 2020. Taking to his Instagram handle, Himesh not only announced the new release date but also announced a promotional concert of his upcoming flick in as many as 12 cities.

Sharing a teaser ahead of the trailer, Himesh dropped the video on his Instagram handle that gives a sneak-peep into his rockstar character, six-pack abs and even Ranu’s song crooned in the backdrop. The post was captioned, “Here’s the release date and promotional concert announcement video of Happy Hardy and Heer. Film to releases on 3rd January 2020, produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, the film is directed by Raka. Love you all, thanks for all your support. cheers! #happyhardyandheer #newfilm #trailer #releasedate #concert #promotions #bollywood #instadaily #instaupdate #instapic #instalike #trending #himeshreshammiya (sic).”

Bollywood singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya is gearing up for his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer whose song, Teri Meri Kahaani, crooned by Internet’s singing sensation, Ranu Mondal, went immediately viral for all the right reasons. Garnering overnight fandom for crooning Lata Mangeshkar‘s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, singing sensation Ranu Mondal created a nation-wide buzz with her video which not only extracted a reaction from the original singer but also landed her a project with Himesh.

So far, Ranu has recorded three tracks for Himesh. Ranu Mondal recently gave an interview about her life and how everything is changing for her unbelievably. She revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do family but she got separated from them later. Ranu also said she was married to a man in Mumbai who used to work as a helper at late actor Feroz Khan‘s house.