Remaining steady at the lap of the weekdays, Anthony Maras-directorial Hotel Mumbai, starring actors Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo continued to progress further at the box office. Grossing a total of Rs 6.07 crore, the movie is expected to mint decent numbers in the following days.

Sharing the healthy numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#HotelMumbai is steady… Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr, Mon 65 lakhs, Tue 61 lakhs. Total: ₹ 6.07 cr. #India biz. All versions. (sic)”

The film was already one of the most anticipated in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Written by John Collee and Anthony, Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack. Hotel Mumbai focuses on the efforts and planning of the staff members of the Taj hotel in Mumbai in rescuing many guests while the attacks were taking place inside the hotel.

Hotel Mumbai features Dev performing a fictional character named Arjun, who works in the team of Chef Hemant Oberoi, played by Kher. Talking to Mid-Day in his latest interview about Hotel Mumbai, Dev revealed that it was him who insisted on playing a Sikh character because he believed there needed to be a better representation of Sikhs in cinema. For his prep, he spent more than two months living in Sikh slums.

“A young Sikh man once took off his turban to stop someone from bleeding after a car crash. These are the stories I held on to in order to imbibe the essence of this part. They are a selfless community,” said Dev while explaining why he chose to play the character. The film is believed to be inspired by popular documentary Surviving Mumbai that was released in the year 2009.