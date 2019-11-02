Actor Akshay Kumar‘s latest film Housefull 4 received a lot of criticism upon its release for being a ‘non-sensical, slapstick and sexist comedy’. Even when it went on to perform amazingly at the Box Office, various reports suggested that the numbers were forged by the makers. Now, Akshay broke his silence on all the criticism his film received. The actor was present at the success bash of Housefull 4 where he talked to the media and made his stance clear on the reports of the makers allegedly forging the Box Office numbers and also the kind of reviews the film received.

As per news agency IANS, the Khiladi of Bollywood lashed out at those who think that the Box Office figures of Houseful 4 were manipulated to attract more audience to theatres. Akshay refused to believe that there’s any possibility of the numbers shared from the official Twitter handle of Fox Star Studios being fake. The actor said Fox Star is an international production house and for them, a fake increase in numbers by a few crores means nothing. Akshay asked the ones who believe that numbers are forged to use ‘brains’. He added that a giant corporate company like Fox Star is linked to many filmmakers across the world and whatever they report through their official Twitter handle goes out everywhere, therefore, there’s no chance of the company manipulating their numbers.

Akshay was quoted saying, “They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk about sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this.”

The actor then went on to comment on the criticism Housefull 4 received in most reviews all across the country. The actor said he respects critics but believes in the audience reception of a film. Akshay further said any comedy film is subjective because something that makes one person laugh might offend the other. He said the film critics who gave bad reviews to Housefull 4 are the only people in best position to express why they didn’t like his film. “I think only people who have written negative (reviews) will be able to explain why they have done so. Critics can say what they want but what the audience likes is reflected by box-office numbers. I think that is most important,” Akshay said.

Housefull 4 was a big Diwali release this year and faced a Box Office clash with Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China. The film also featured Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharband and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Directed by Farhad Samji, it is the fourth film in the popular Housefull franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala.