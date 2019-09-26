The makers of Housefull 4 released the introductory posters of its lead characters on Wednesday. The film which is a reincarnation comedy features actor Akshay Kumar in dual roles – as king Bala from 1419 and as barbar named Harry in the present times. His bald look in the Farhad Samji-directorial is being appreciated. Seeing Akshay bald is new to his fans and the actor seems to be acing his look. Now, in a report published in Mumbai Mirror, makeup artiste Preetisheel G Singh revealed what all went behind finalising Akshay’s bald look in the film.

Preetisheel, who has worked on Ranveer Singh‘s look in Padmaavat (2018) and Sushant Singh Rajput in recently released Chhichhore, said 3D models of all the characters were prepared and the team of Housefull 4 selected the bald look for Akshay’s character set in the past-era. She also revealed that a decision was made about an absolute bald look that meant ‘not even a five o’clock shadow’ is seen. “He had to look absolutely bald, in a way that one can’t even see the five o’clock shadow,” she said.

As per a source close to the daily, producer of Housefull 4 – Sajid Nadiadwala wanted a wholesome team that has worked on a period drama in the past to make sure that his characters from 1419 look impressive. The makers also roped in designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula who have worked on the exquisite costumes in Padmaavat. “The period portion of the film was shot at a palace in Jaisalmer and on a set in Mumbai in two schedules last year. Though Housefull is a comedy franchise, Nadiadwala was keen on getting authentic getups for the 1419 era, so he got a team that has prior experience of working on a period film,” the source explained.

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead, Housefull 4 is set to hit the screens as the big Diwali release this year.