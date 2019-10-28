Enjoying a Diwali bonanza, Farhad Samji-directorial Housefull 4, starring actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda crossed half a century within three days of release as it garnered a total of Rs 53.22 crore on Monday. Despite being criticised for its script and being trolled online, the film seems to be rocking it at the Box Office.

The multi-starrer released in around 3,500 screens and as per an IANS report, collected Rs 19.09 crore on Friday, Rs 18.81 on Saturday and Rs 15.33 on Sunday, totaling up to Rs 53.22 crore. While Made In China, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy collected Rs 3.98 crore over the weekend, according to koimoi.com., Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu minted Rs 2.75 crore.

Taking about the strong numbers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala stated, “The first three days of our film since release were like paid previews. People came in despite the festive season and enjoyed the film. I think we had the best paid previews with a total collection of Rs 53 crore, and our actual weekend starts today.”

Housefull 4 deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay plays the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol play the role of the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde deck up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and hit the cinema screens this Diwali.