Filmmaker Farhad Samji‘s latest directorial Housefull 4 has gained the most on Monday since its release on Friday during Diwali weekend. The Akshay Kumar starrer went on to collect a massive total of Rs 34.56 crore on its fourth day at the Box Office. This means the total four-day collection of the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise stands at Rs 87.78 crore.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 4 is on a fabulous run at the Box Office. After opening at Rs 19.08 crore on Friday, it went on to garner Rs 18.81 crore on its second day and then Rs 15.33 crore on Sunday, taking its first -weekend total to Rs 53.22 crore. Now, if the film is successful in maintaining the same pace, it will cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore within its first week itself.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the latest Box Office figures of Housefull 4. He tweeted, “#HouseFull4 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 4 [Mon]… National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push… Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total… Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4” (sic)

Apart from Akshay in the lead, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also stars Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and veteran actor Ranjit in important roles.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy and the first film in this genre in the popular cinema. The film received the biggest opening of all the Housefull 4 films in the franchise despite the criticism it received in reviews. With the kind of performance it is showing at the Box Office currently, it is safe to say that it can emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Housefull 4!