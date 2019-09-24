Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his team have geared up for the release of Housefull 4 that features a stunning ensemble starcast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunky Panday among others in the lead. The film is set for the big Diwali release this year and the makers will be launching the official posters of the film on Wednesday.

The logo of Housefull 4 was revealed online on Tuesday. It hints at the film being some kind of a treasure-mystery set in the year of 1419 and in present – 2019. The logo clip asks the audience to brace themselves to ‘enter the era of year 1419 and 2019 tomorrow.’ The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the logo and wrote, “600 saal ka safar hoga shuru कल 11 baje se! Every hour has something new for you! 🔥 #Housefull4 ka poster nahi, POSTERSSSS laa rahe hain hum!” (sic)

A part of the film is based in Rajasthan in which Akshay plays the character of a king. The fourth film in the popular comedy franchise is one of the most awaited films of the year. The last three films in the franchise have been super successful and with the fourth one, the makers are eying to hit a jackpot once again.

Housefull 4 was earlier being helmed by Sajid Khan. However, director and writer Farhad Samji took over after various women accused Khan of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement last year. Farhad is also directing Akshay in his next year’s Christmas release titled Bachchan Pandey. The film is being made under the same banner by Sajid Nadiadwala and is an action-comedy.