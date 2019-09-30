The first song from Farhad Samji’s laughter riot, Housefull 4, starring Pooja Hedge, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol is out and if the trailer was not enough disappointment, the trashy lyrics are making us cringe more. Adding all the missing glam and sparkles though to our first day of the week are the three female leads.

Penned by Sameer Anjaan, the song redefines romantic chase, in a negative sense, despite the current wave of feminism which is schooling people like never before in the age of sensibility. The lead stars beg for a kiss for their flaunted acts of “heroism” in the entire song. Shot in the United Kingdom, spanning over 5 locations in London and its outskirts, the song has been crooned by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri while the music is credited to Sohail Sen and Suresh Lalwani. The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Watch the full song Ek Chumma here:

The makers of Housefull 4 recently released the trailer and the Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment got mixed reactions from the viewers. The film also features Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles while Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes a special appearance.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

The film’s second part which deals with the present life of the characters has been shot in London. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.

