His high-octane energy levels have been the talk of the industry throughout his career graph and spilling the same out in Housefull 4‘s new song Shaitan Ka Saala, Akshay Kumar yet again proved to be this madhouse of power moves. Seen grooving like a scorpion, which he romanticises in the beginning of the song, Akshay’s Bala is all things creepy, energetic and full of madness.

The song opens to Akshay petting the scorpion and instantly breaking into a dance when the king calls out him name angrily. From sultry background dancers matching his beats to showering gold coins on him as he lay in a bath tub, the song is enough to set feminists fuming but that is what the character has been written off as, belonging to the ear of 1419. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani, the music is credited to Sohail Sen while the lyrics have been penned by the director himself. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay dropped the song and captioned it, “Finally, Bala ka intezaar hua khatam! #ShaitanKaSaala is out now. Have you checked the song yet, link in bio. #Housefull4 #SajidNadiadwala @riteishd @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @tseries.official @sohailsen @ganeshacharyaa @vishaldadlani (sic).”

Watch the full song Shaitan Ka Saala here:

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.