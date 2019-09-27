Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has released the trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year – Housefull 4. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film is a laugh riot. The trailer suggests a housefull-comedy with a crazy reincarnation story. The film has Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance. The actor seems to be taking a cue from his popular Sacred Games character Ganesh Gaitonde when he says ‘Apun Hi Bhagwaan Hai‘ and a cue from his character in Kick when he does that epic laugh.

Watch the trailer of Farhad Samji-directorial Housefull 4 here:

The film is set in the era of 1419 and in the present time of 2019. Three men fall in love with three sisters in 2019 only to realise that they were in love with each other’s girlfriend around 600 years back. There begin confusion and humour. The trailer is filled with one-liners and punches that are sure to make you burst into impromptu laughter. A scene in which Riteish’s ‘Nartaki’ character brings out a hidden sword is one of the humourous bests, followed by the scene in which Akshay’s ‘king Bala’ takes an offense in being called ‘takla’. Also, watch the last scene in the trailer first if you want yourself to be prepared before the film hits the screens this Diwali.

Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the successful comedy franchise. It has been shot in Rajasthan and London and each character has a dual role in the story. Earlier, the film was being directed by Sajid Khan. However, after the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment under #MeToo movement, Farhad took over the franchise. It’s slated to release on October 25.