Actor Arbaaz Khan‘s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is all set to make her acting debut with a Tamil web-series titled Karoline Kamakshi. Giorgia talked about the project, her role in it and how her boyfriend Arbaaz helps her in the career. Giorgia told Mid-Day that she won’t deny that her association with Arbaaz helps her to get work but she hasn’t used his influence in getting any project yet.

Giorgia, who has been seen with Arbaaz’s family members at various events and festivals, added that she understands she will have to prove herself and do whatever it takes to be good at her job. The daily quoted her saying, “I have never used his influence to bag work. I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact, but in the end, I have to prove myself.”

Talking about the web-series, Giorgia revealed that she plays a French undercover agent who’s asked to go on a mission while she is enjoying her holiday in India’s Puducherry. The newbie said that she had to learn her dialogues in Tamil for the audition video she sent to the makers and she was happy to get an immediate approval after that.

The actor said, “I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it.”

While her career in India has finally taken a flight, she’s also keeping her bonds steady with Arbaaz’s family. The duo was seen going out on an Eid special lunch with the actor’s teenage son Arhaan Khan. The paparazzi clicked both Giorgia and Arbaaz as they exited a popular restaurant in Mumbai on Monday with Arhaan following them to the car.