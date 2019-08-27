A lot happened on the Bollywood front in the last two days that left the audience scratching their heads. It all began with Salman Khan‘s announcement that he is not going ahead with Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah ‘for now’ and the film has been pushed. Then, Bhansali Productions also released a statement saying the film, that also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead, is not going on the floors anytime soon. This meant that the Eid 2020 slot at the Box Office was not on for Inshallah. But, Salman said he will still be coming on the big day, which means that even though Inshallah was postponed (or shelved?), the superstar was bringing some other film to entertain his fans during Eid next year.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the team of Akshay Kumar‘s Laxmmi Bomb took the opportunity and jumped in to book Eid 2020 for the release of their film. An announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh that Laxmmi Bomb is releasing on May 22 next year now as the big Eid release. After this, Salman made another cryptic tweet that hinted he’s working in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Kick 2 which is going to be released on Eid 2020. An official announcement in the same respect is still awaited.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

After all the drama that happened on social media on August 25 and 26, Salman seems to have made his stand clear on Inshallah now. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, even though the actor didn’t say the film has been shelved but he definitely hinted at the same. The actor said that he wants SLB to make the kind of film he wants to make and that doesn’t change his personal equation with the director. Salman went on to add that he and Bhansali will be collaborating ‘on a film’ in the future.

The actor’s full statement read, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Meanwhile, the report in the daily also denies the rumours about Salman interfering with the script of Inshallah, causing the problems for Bhansali in going ahead with the film. The daily quotes a source close to the development saying the actor never insisted on making any changes in the film and it’s their mutual decision to not take Inshallah ahead together. “Salman didn’t insist, forget dictate, any changes in the script but Bhansali and he have amicably decided to not make this film for now,” says the source.

So for now, Inshallah seems shelved and Salman’s fans will have to wait longer to see him collaborating with Bhansali on a film. Watch out!