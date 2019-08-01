Before they team for Farah Khan‘s Satte Pe Satta, actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone might just be seen together in Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana. The project was announced by the Dangal-director a few days back and now, as per a report in Filmfare, the makers are planning to rope in Hrithik to play the role of Lord Rama in the film. Another report in The Times of India suggests that Deepika Padukone will be paired opposite Hrithik as Sita considering she has already spearheaded big-budget period films in the past.

Nitesh is currently busy with the release of his upcoming film Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. However, as soon as the film releases, he will get onto the pre-production work of his 3D Ramayana. The film is being produced by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra and is being made as a live-action trilogy. It’s set on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Currently, Hrithik has got War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in his pipeline. He is also yet to begin work on Krrish 4 with father Rakesh Roshan. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has finished the shooting of her two upcoming films – Chhapaak and ’83 while she hasn’t announced any new project yet. If Ramayana 3D happens to be the first film featuring Hrithik and Deepika together, it would be interesting to see how the two actors dedicate time to the film considering it’s a trilogy that will be released over the years in three parts.

Meanwhile, speculations have also been rife that the two actors are approached by Farah Khan to headline the remake of Satte Pe Satta. Hrithik has confirmed that he has been approached for the film, there’s no word from Deepika yet. Watch out!