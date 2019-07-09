Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently promoting his upcoming film titled Super 30. During a promotional interaction with a news daily, he talked about many things beyond the film. Hrithik commented on her sister Sunaina Roshan‘s statement against their parents in which she alleged that their father Rakesh Roshan didn’t approve of her relationship with a man because he was Muslim.

Now, speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that no one in his family gives important to religious-differences, therefore, whatever his ‘didi’ alleges has no truth in it. The actor further cited the medical condition of Sunaina to say that it won’t be fair on his part to speak about her. He went on to add that it’s a private matter of his family and he would not like to escalate it, however, the fact that religion doesn’t matter in the family is the only truth.

Hrithik was quoted saying, “This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her.” The Kaabil-star said that our country doesn’t support the kind of medical facilities that are required to treat her sister. “It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases,” said the actor.

Clarifying his family’s stance on an inter-religion relationship, Hrithik said, “Also, religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now.”

Notably, Hrithik’s ex-wife Susanne Khan is also a Muslim by birth. However, the two got married at a young age after being close friends for many years.

Earlier, alleging that her father persecuted her for dating a Muslim man named Ruhail Amin, Sunaina said the senior Roshan called her boyfriend a terrorist and Hrithik didn’t support her either. It was then, as she claimed, that she moved to Kangana Ranaut (who’s already fighting her harassment battle against Hrithik) for help. Ruhail, too, supported Sunaina’s claim and said in a statement to News18: “They did not approve of our friendship. I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh.”