Speculations were rife that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the remake of 1982 Hindi film Satte Pe Satta that’s being made by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. While the industry was abuzz with the rumours of Hrithik stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to spearhead the film, the actor hasn’t given any confirmation on the film yet. In fact, he refused to talk about his next film while interacting with the media during the promotion of his latest released film – Super 30.

Hrithik said that his audience shouldn’t believe any rumours until he comes out in open to officially talk about his next film. The actor added that he is still thinking about his next projects and he is yet to give nod to a film. Hrithik was quoted telling the media: “No. I don’t think you should go by news like that. Until I say what my next film is, I don’t think you should… Like I said, let me first look at which films I should do next. I will let you know.”

Several media reports suggested that both Farah and Rohit wanted the remake to be headlined by a big star and Hrithik fit the bill. Moreover, their love for Deepika is quite evident since Farah launched her into the industry and Rohit worked with her in Chennai Express. In fact, a source close to the film’s development even revealed that Deepika loved the story of the film and agreed to come on board when Farah went to her for narration.

The team of Satte Pe Satta-remake is yet to announce the film officially. It is, however, believed that Farah has already finalised her script and has tweaked the old story to suit the modern audience. A few reports also suggested actor Abhishek Bachchan being approached for the film.