As if their hot pairing was not enough to set us drooling, Hrithik Roshan has dropped a still from his upcoming movie, War, with Tiger Shroff ahead of the song that features them together and fans were spoilt for choice as they ogled at the sultry frame. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared the still and our Friday seems sorted already.

The picture shows the actors dressed in white with colours smeared on their bodies and clothes as they danced, probably in celebration of Holi. The background dancers, on the other hand, donned blingy blue jackets and similar hats with a pair of funky sunglasses. The picture was captioned, “Mood hai भयंकर ! #JaiJaiShivShankar Song out Tom (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Mood hai भयंकर ! #JaiJaiShivShankar Song out Tom A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 19, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT

Yash Raj Films has released the much-awaited trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film looks as terrific and action-packed as the makers promised it to be. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home production company YRF. Apart from a strong lead cast, it also features a good support cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka among others. The music of the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar.

It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been touted as a one-of-its-kind action drama. The makers reportedly roped in international action choreographers from Hollywood and Korea to raise the bar of action for the Indian audience. Earlier, talking to Mid-Day in an interview, the director described the level of the action in the film and said, “We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice (in the Arctic).

War is slated to hit the screens as a big Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2.