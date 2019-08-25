Actor Hrithik Roshan became an overnight star with the release of his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai in the year 2000. There has been no time since then when the actor lost his sheen as a superstar. However, the failure at work came his way too. Hrithik had his share of flop films that included Yaadein (2001), Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002), Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002), Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002), Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), Lakshya (2004), Kites (2010), and Mohenjo Daro (2016). Now, after tasting success once again with his recently released Super 30, Hrithik says that it’s the failure that has taught him the value of success.

In his latest interview with IANS, the actor talked about his script sense, the important of Box Office numbers and how he has gained a lot from the failures in life. The actor said, “Today when I look back, it feels like I have come a long way. There have been successes and there have been failures but most important are the lessons I learnt from my failures. My failures have made me who I am today and now my choices come from a place of having learnt from those failures.”

Hrithik takes pride in playing the characters that demanded him to change himself both physically and mentally. In Super 30, he played the role of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar, in Kaabil, he was a visually impaired man and in the Krrish-series, he performed the role of India’s first full-fledged superhero. Talking about the same, he said, “I have always tried experimenting with characters I play. Whether it is Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Rohan in Kaabil, Ethan in Guzaarish or Anand Kumar in Super 30, I feel more encouraged and empowered as an actor now. There is a constant effort from my side to become better at what I do and to deliver what is expected out of me.”

Hrithik has not only performed to the T in Super 30 but has also helped encourage the importance of education and motivated the students to be fearless in dreaming big. However, the actor says that he didn’t take up the film because he wanted to do all of that, rather he agreed to do Super 30 because the script of the film sounded entertaining to him. He then revealed the piece of advice that his father Rakesh Roshan gave him once. “My father always says that if you want to give a message to the society, you make a documentary, don’t make films. If you make a film, it has to be entertaining. I am not going to do a film only because it is a biopic of a great man. I am going to do a film if it’s an entertaining script, that’s it! Those are the kind of stories I am looking forward to,” Hrithik explained.