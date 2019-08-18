Actor Hrithik Roshan was recently given the title of ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by a US-based agency. However, the actor doesn’t take this title seriously. In his latest interaction with the media, he said that he doesn’t believe in physical appearance but in the power of one’s character. The actor, who is hailed as ‘Greek God’ for his chiseled physique, said, “I’m thankful for this title although on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character.”

Hrithik added that a good character is what makes a person look appealing and that’s the only thing that should matter to an individual while doing self-assessment. “A good character will always make you look more attractive,” he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

When asked about the secret of his fabulous appearance, Hrithik laughed and credited ‘broccoli’ for the same. He said, “Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding.”

The actor was widely praised for his performance as mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film went on to cross the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office and even got tax-free in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The actor returned to the mainstream Hindi cinema after a gap of two years with Super 30. Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil two years back before this.

He is now gearing up for the release of YRF’s action drama titled War. The film also features Tiger Shroff in the lead and the makers have deemed it as one-of-a-kind action entertainer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Vaani Kapoor. The trailer of War was recently released to impressive reviews. The film is filled with some of the most stunning and never-seen-before action sequences and that’s what is making the audience anticipate it more.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Hrithik recently tweeted, “It’s a #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words @iTIGERSHROFF 😉 See you on 2nd October #HrithikvsTiger #TeamHrithik @vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf.” (sic)

War is slated to hit the screens on October 2. Watch out!