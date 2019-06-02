Actor Hrithik Roshan has released a new poster of his upcoming film Super 30. The film now hits the screens on July 12 and the poster mentions the new release date. It features Hrithik in the role of educationist Anand Kumar who trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack the entrance test. In the poster, while a bunch of kids is seen expressing their joy with a wide grin on their faces, Hrithik is seen flashing a million dollar smile amid rains. The poster further features various maths equations and geometric diagrams. What is also striking is to see Vikas Bahl getting his credit back as the director of the film on the poster.

Hrithik shared the new poster on Twitter and also revealed the released date of the trailer. The caption of his tweet read, “Haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer coming on June 4” (sic)

The actor is currently in China to promote his film Kaabil. Hrithik talked to the media in China about Super 30 and informed them that it is about the importance of education and respecting teachers. He said that the Vikas Bahl-directorial is an important film for everyone and he can’t wait for the audience to watch it.

Meanwhile, the film has been under the scrutiny of a lot of controversies. The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.

There was a separate issue about Super 30 director Vikas Bahl being accused of sexual harassment by a former female employee. Following this, Hrithik announced that he won’t like to be associated with any person who has been charged under #MeToo movement. Vikas lost his credits as the director until a committee was set up by Reliance Entertainment to probe into the matter. As per the unanimous decision taken by the committee, the filmmaker recently got dropped off all the charges and received a clean chit in the case.