In a new set of tweets, actor Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel has alleged that Hrithik Roshan purposely proved her sister Sunaina Roshan bipolar and someone who has mental issues to nullify her stand in the case. According to Rangoli, Kangana and Sunaina were good friends when Hrithik was having an affair with the Manikarnika star. However, after the ‘silly ex’ controversy, Hrithik used his publicists to prove that her sister had been dealing with bipolar disorder and visiting psychiatrists for the same. Rangoli also mentioned that Sunaina calls both her and Kangana to apologise for never standing up for them in the case.

Replying to a troll on Twitter, she first said, “Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd)” (sic)

Rangoli added, “(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming…(contd)” (sic), and “(Contd)…. day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings.” (sic)

Meanwhile, in another set of tweets, Rangoli once again clarified that whatever she writes on social media on the behalf of her sister, is thoroughly checked and read by Kangana.